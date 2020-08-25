BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scammers who are fraudulently impersonating the sheriff’s office and their employees in an effort to scam people out of their money.

The scammers will call in regards to Social Security benefits, money owed to the IRS or some other fictitious government fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says they do not make calls to any person or business related to public benefits, collecting money for warrants, jury duty or taxes.

Anyone who receives a fraudulent call is asked to hang up immediately and to report the matter to their local police department if the calls continue.

