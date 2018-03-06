Authorities: Police officer raped woman during National Guard training at Fort Devens

AYER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Chicopee police officer, National Guard member and Army veteran has been charged with raping, kidnapping and beating up a fellow National Guard member while at Fort Devens in Ayer early Saturday morning.

In Clinton District Court on Tuesday, Corey Fournier, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

“This is an allegation of sexual assault that occurred on March 3 of 2018 at Fort Devens, where both the victim and the defendant were attending National Guard training,” prosecutor Alyssa Kilmurray said.

Fournier has been with the National Guard for more than nine years. He’s been with the Chicopee Police Department as a patrol officer for more than three years. Before joining the National Guard and becoming an officer, Fournier was a specialist in the Army, serving two tours overseas.

Authorities said while off duty from the Chicopee Police Department and training at Fort Devens, Fournier raped, kidnapped and assaulted a woman, who was also attending the training.

“Both of the individuals did not know each other prior to the assault. During the course of the assault, the defendant did prevent the victim from leaving or getting away, “Kilmurray said.

On Sunday, Massachusetts State Police detectives notified Chicopee Police that they were investigating Fournier. He voluntarily surrendered on Monday.

“Chief Jebb immediately placed him on administrative leave without pay, and confiscated his equipment, including his duty weapon, badge, identification and personal firearms,” Chicopee officer Michael Wilk said in a statement.

When asked outside of court by 7’s Kimberly Bookman if he had raped someone, Fournier said “no comment.” Fournier’s attorney said he is shocked by the allegations.

Fournier is married with two children. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail and is expected back in court later this month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)