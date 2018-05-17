Authorities probing fatal Beverly crash

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Beverly early Thursday morning, police said.

The crash was at the intersection of Brimball Avenue and Colon Street, according to Beverly police.

The only occupant of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, was killed in the crash.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

