FITCHBURG, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating the suspicious death Tuesday of a 6-year-old girl at a home in Fitchburg, Worcester County District Attorney Joesph Early, Jr., said.

Massachusetts state police and Fitchburg cops responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on Stoneybrook Road for a report of an unresponsive child.

The girl was found unresponsive inside the home and later pronounced dead. A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fitchburg Police Chief Ernie Martineau said it was an “extremely active investigation” and the girl’s death was not being considered a “random act.” He stressed that there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

State Police tweeted just after 1 p.m. that an Air Wing helicopter, a K9 unit, members of the department’s crime scene services department, and detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office were assisting with the response.

Authorities spent a portion of the day searching for a person connected to the case.

No schools were placed on lockdown. A heavy police presence is still in the area.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

The Department of Children and Families released the following statement to 7News: “The Department of Children and Families received a report of this tragic situation and is assisting law enforcement in this active investigation.”

DCF has taken custody of the 9-year-old boy.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)