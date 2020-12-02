STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities pulled a stolen Jeep out of a pond in Stoneham on Wednesday morning.

The state police Air Wing and Drive Team searched Doleful Pond after a patrol unit located the Jeep in the water.

Divers did not find a body in the Jeep and the Air Wing crew did not locate any victims in the area, state police said.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from Boston.

No additional information was immediately available.

