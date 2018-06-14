Authorities raid Salisbury yoga spa after investigation reveals workers were offering sex acts for money

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities raided a Salisbury yoga spa Thursday morning after a monthslong investigation revealed workers were offering male customers sexual services for money, police said.

A three-month investigation by the Salisbury, Groveland, and Rowley police departments and Homeland Security Investigations, and several other agencies led to the execution of a search warrant at 111 Lafayette Road, Unit 2, a business advertising itself as a yoga spa, Salisbury police said in a statement Thursday.

Multiple surveillance and undercover operations revealed the business was offering sexual services to its male customers for a fee.

While executing the warrant, detectives identified two Chinese nationals seeking asylum in the United States as employees of the Yoga Spa. Fudi Fan, 49, and Yuhua Li, 61 both of Salisbury. Both are expected to face criminal charges in regards to the investigation.

