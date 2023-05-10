STRAFFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The body of a man from Plymouth, Mass., was recovered in New Hampshire a day after authorities said he was reported missing.

Officials with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Law Enforcement Division said a dive team located the body of Allan Schuh around 10 a.m. on Tuesday while searching Bow Lake in Strafford.

According to authorities, Schuh had been reported missing the day before by his wife after he did not return home from fishing.

A search operation was launched soon afterwards on Monday and went on until late at night, before being called off until the following morning.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation, unfortunately Schuh was not wearing a life jacket,” the agency said in a statement. “New Hampshire Fish and Game and Marine Patrol would like to remind all boaters that water temperatures are still cold and state law requires each boater to have a wearable life jacket with them whenever recreating on New Hampshire’s waterbodies.”

According to a news release, the search included assistance from New Hampshire State Police, the Strafford Police and Fire Departments, the Barrington Police Department, the Rochester Fire Department, and the Barnstead Fire Department.

