ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have released a statement on behalf of the children of an Andover couple who were found murdered 10 years ago as part of an effort to gather new information related to the cold case.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe released a statement Thursday on behalf of Holly Senykoff and John Magee, the children of John and Geraldine Magee.

“It’s been almost ten years since the tragic deaths of Jack and Jeri Magee. Our family has lost ten years of love, smiles, wisdom, support and happiness with them. For the past decade, we have hoped and prayed for answers and closure to this horrible crime,” the statement read. “We hope that the ten-year commemoration of this terrible event will encourage those who have information on this crime to come forward. The time is now and this injustice should not continue. We support the authorities in their investigation, and hope that they will be able to bring this case to a clear conclusion soon.”

The statement continued, “Jack and Jeri will live forever in our hearts and memories. But the people who committed this act are still at large, and they need to be brought to justice. We ask that anyone who has any knowledge of what happened to Jack and Jeri immediately come forward to the Andover Police Department. Please help us solve this crime.”

John and Geraldine Magee were found shot to death in their home at 7 Orchard Crossing in Andover on the morning of Dec. 14, 2011. Their Lexus SUV was found on fire on Prince Street in Boston on the evening of Dec. 13.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office at 978-745-8908 or the Andover Police Anonymous Tip Line at 978-623-3560.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)