SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the Rhode Island man who died in fiery early morning crash on a Massachusetts highway this week.

The Bristol district attorney’s office says 38-year-old John Souza, of Cranston, was driving west on Interstate 195 in Swansea just after 2 a.m. Thursday when his vehicle was struck by an SUV that was heading east when the driver lost control and crossed the median.

That person’s name hasn’t been released, but police say she is a 40-year-old Bristol, Rhode Island, woman.

Souza’s vehicle burst into flames and he was trapped inside. He died at the scene.

The crash, including what caused the woman to lose control, remains under investigation and no charge shave been announced.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)