QUINCY, Mass (AP/WHDH) — Authorities have released the identity of the 19-year-old man who drowned Sunday off Mound Street Beach in Quincy.

Elissandro Silva of Brockton was playing soccer on the beach and ran after the ball into the water and never came out, police said.

Police were called to the beach at around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a person who had entered the water and didn’t resurface.

Multiple agencies responded as well as two civilian divers to help pull the teen from what was described as “murky” water.

Silva was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were several drownings and near-drownings in the region over the past few days as temperatures soared into the 90s, including a Worcester police officer who died trying to save a teenager.

In Dedham, rescuers rushed to a graduation party to help save a 17-year-old who became unresponsive in a pool.

People started giving the teen CPR until rescue crews arrived and took him to the hospital, police said.

A person who was also pulled out of the water at Lake Gardner Beach in Amesbury has died.

The beach will be closed over the next few days.

Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan wants swimmers to be aware of how deep the water can be and how cold the water temperatures are this time of year.

“The weather is really warm, as you can tell today, but the water is very, very cold,” he said. “A lot of times people will cramp up in that cold water and it makes it very difficult to try to get out and swim.”

