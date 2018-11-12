Authorities release names of victims in Cranston rollover

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of the victims of a single-vehicle crash in Cranston over the weekend.

State police announced Monday that the driver, 28-year-old Miguel Revolorio, of Providence, died at the scene of the crash that occurred on Route 10 at about 4 a.m. Sunday. He was not wearing a seat belt.

His passengers, 19-year-old Victoria Bautista and 23-year-old Jonathan Ortiz, 23, both of Central Falls, were injured.

Police say Revolorio was driving south when he lost control of his vehicle. It hit a curb, causing it to roll over several times before it traveled across an on-ramp, up an embankment, and struck several trees.

Bautista and Ortiz were hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.

The cause remains under investigation.