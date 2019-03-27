Authorities release sketch of suspect after Everett man killed in 2nd stabbing in 10 days

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Everett that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office released a sketch on Wednesday of the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly stabbing on Bradford Terrace, the second stabbing incident on the street in 10 days.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing just after 9 p.m. Tuesday found a 54-year-old man critically injured, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie announced.

The victim, Michael Star, of Everett, was taken to Cambridge Health Alliance, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that Star was walking home from an area convenience store when he was attacked at random and stabbed on the sidewalk, according to Ryan. Ryan noted that robbery doesn’t appear to be a motive at this time.

The suspected attacker is described as a man in his late 20s, who is of average height, with a thin build and narrow nose. He is believed to have been wearing glasses, a black hoodie, and black gloves.

Public’s assistance sought in identifying man in connection with fatal stabbing in #Everett. If you have any information you should immediately contact police. ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ ⁦@everettpolicema⁩ pic.twitter.com/ohyzAw7Vdm — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) March 27, 2019

Investigators believe the same suspect is connected to a stabbing on the evening of March 16 that left a man with serious injuries. The victim was also said to be walking home in the area of Bradford Terrace.

“For this reason, the district attorney’s office and police are also asking the public to think broadly and report any suspicious activity they may have seen over the past several weeks including people acting strangely in the areas of Ferry Street, Cedar Street or Bradford Terrace,” Ryan said.

In a message issued Wednesday, Everett police urged the public to be careful when walking at night between Ferry and Cedar streets. There will be an increased police presence in the area until further notice.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or sees anything suspicious in the area is urged to call police at 617-389-2120.

Both stabbings remain under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)