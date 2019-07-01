EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Easton are warning the public to leave the Fourth of July firework displays up to the professionals.

Police Chief Gary Sullivan and Fire Chief Kevin Partridge put out a joint press release Monday reminding residents that it’s illegal to use, possess or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. This includes sparklers, party poppers, snappers, firecrackers, spinners and cherry bombs.

It is also illegal to purchase fireworks elsewhere and transport them into the Bay State.

Sullivan and Partridge recommend that “residents only attend celebrations put on by a licensed professional to ensure safety.”

Those attending public fireworks displays are asked to watch at a safe distance, call 911 if any injuries occur, set a positive example for children by not using illegal fireworks, and be careful around even the smallest fireworks.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the the Easton Fire Department at 508-230-0750 or the Easton Police Department at 508-230-3322.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)