MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are renewing their call for information regarding the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old who died 10 years ago in Malden.

On Sept. 5, 2010, Cory DiSciscio was shot and killed outside Ronan’s Bar, at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Wyeth Street in Malden, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Kevin Molis.

To date, no one has been charged with DiSciscio’s death.

Based on the investigation, police believe that multiple witnesses were present.

Anyone with information they believe may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact state police at (781) 897-6600 or Malden police at (781) 397-7171, or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.maldenpd.com.

