WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities recently rescued more than two dozen dogs from an overcrowding situation at a private residence in Weymouth.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department says they assisted Weymouth police and animal control in removing 31 Chihuahua-type dogs from a home with unsanitary conditions due to the overcrowding.

The ARL took in 21 of the dogs, while the remaining animals were transferred to another animal welfare organization on the South Shore.

One of the dogs needed emergency care and was immediately transferred from the residence to a nearby animal hospital, according to the ARL.

The remaining 20 dogs brought to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center received thorough veterinary exams, where it was discovered that several of them had heart murmurs and dental disease, the ARL said.

Most of the pups will be available for adoption later in the week.

ARL urges the public to reach out to their local animal control or ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 x110 or cruelty@arlboston.org if they know of an overcrowding situation.

Overcrowding can lead to serious health concerns for animals and humans living with them, as well as under-socialized pets and behavioral issues, the ARL said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)