EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities helped rescue a boogie boarder who got caught in the strong current at a beach in Eastham on Sunday morning.

Eastham police officers and National Park Service Rangers responding to a report of two boogie boarders in distress at Nauset Light Beach around 9:30 a.m. found one of the individuals just reaching the shore, while the other was caught in the strong current and rough surf, according to authorities.

Eastham Police Officers Jake McGrath and Vicki Wagner, along with a National Park Service Ranger, entered the water and helped get the distressed boogie boarder back to shore to be evaluated by the Eastham Fire Department.

“The Eastham Police Department Administration would like to commend Officer McGrath and Officer Wagner for their heroic actions,” Eastham police wrote on Facebook. “Had it not been for their quick and selfless response this incident could have had a tragic outcome.”

