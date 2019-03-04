HOPE VALLEY, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say they were able to rescue a dog that fell through ice.

Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire District says they responded to Camp Yawgoog Saturday where they were able to locate the hikers who called for assistance. WJAR-TV reports the firefighters alongside the Yawgoog Rangers went out onto the icy pond with a boat and pulled the dog out of the water.

The dog was taken to an area animal hospital for treatment.

