WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities rescued a hawk that became lodged in a vehicle’s front end in Westport on Monday.

A Massachusetts Environmental Police officer responded to assist Westport police after learning that a vehicle had accidentally struck the hawk.

The officer successfully removed the alert and responsive hawk from the car’s front end.

The raptor was transported to a rehabilitation clinic for further evaluation and treatment.

