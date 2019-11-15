Authorities rescue person from water off Wollaston Beach in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities successfully rescued a person from the water off Wollaston Beach in Quincy on Friday, officials said.

Members of the Massachusetts state police, Quincy police, and off-duty officers from both agencies responded to reports of a woman in distress about 100 yards offshore around 12:40 p.m., according to a release issued by state police.

Troopers pulled the woman onboard a state police vessel and proceeded to perform CPR.

The woman was said to be breathing when she was taken to Boston Medical Center for further treatment.

There is no update on her condition at this time.

No additional information was immediately released.

Units responded to Wollaston Beach for report of a party in water. A collaborative effort between Mass State Police, Quincy Police, and off-duty officers from both agencies (who kayaked out to individual) party was pulled on board vessel and is enroute to local hospital pic.twitter.com/bOLJV6w1EB — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) November 15, 2019

