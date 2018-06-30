MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials responded to Route 495 northbound in Middleborough Saturday after a bus caught fire, Massachusetts State Police confirmed.

The bus was fully engulfed, according to police, and a lane of traffic was closed down to extinguish the flames. All lanes have since reopened.

Authorities confirmed the bus had approximately 30-35 passengers on board. All passengers were safely evacuated.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates.

