STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities responded Thursday morning after receiving a report of a worker who was trapped following a collapse at a quarry in Sterling.

The quarry is located on Chocksett Road. Speaking with 7NEWS, a police official confirmed authorities were in the midst of an ongoing response.

It was not immediately clear how many people were trapped. There was also no information about the extent of any injuries related to the collapse.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 11 a.m. and spotted an excavator buried under a massive pile of rocks inside the quarry. Three other excavators were parked nearby.

Elsewhere in the quarry, a group of workers gathered behind a line of yellow caution tape.

Police officers and firefighters from several communities including Sterling, Worcester, Leominster and Fitchburg were all seen in and around the quarry while the emergency response continued.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

