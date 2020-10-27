Authorities respond to shots fired incident near Prudential Center in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired near the Prudential Center in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Bullet casings could be seen strewn about Fairfield Street just outside the Fidelity Investments building.

Boston police have shut down the area to pedestrians and motorists as they continue to investigate.

Witnesses said they heard about six to eight shots.

Boston police said no injuries have been reported.

SKY 7 HD flew over the scene and captured video that shows several people speaking with officers. Their connection to the incident is not yet known.

No further information has been made available.

