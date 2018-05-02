Authorities responding after military C-130 plane crashes in Georgia

SAVANNAH, GA. (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating after a C-130 military aircraft crashed in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.

Fire officials are urging residents to avoid the area while they investigate the crash, which sent a massive plume of smoke billowing into the air, according to a post on the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association Twitter page.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

#BREAKING 2nd alarm off Staley ave, as well as a c130 airplane crash @21 and Gulfstream rd. Avoid the area. #Savannah — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

