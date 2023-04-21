DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers and personnel at the Bristol County House of Corrections are dealing with what is being called an “incident,” according to officials.

A spokesperson for the facility said details are still being gathered as officials respond at the jail, including the Dartmouth Fire Department.

A 7NEWS source referred to the incident as a “disturbance” that may involve two units within the facility, which houses 600 inmates.

The source indicated that, as of noontime, authorities had moved teams into place to try and quell what was occurring inside.

Additional details have not yet been released. The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide updates on the incident later this afternoon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)