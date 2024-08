STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities responded to report of a worker trapped after a collapse at a quarry in Sterling Thursday.

The quarry is located on Chocksett Road.

The number of individuals trapped, or the extent of any injuries, is not known at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

