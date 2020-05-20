BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing several charges after a search warrant for his apartment led to the discovery of three firearms, including one that had been previously stolen from a Maine State Police trooper’s cruiser, authorities said.

Kevin Howell, 46, is slated to appear in Dorchester District Court on charges including three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition, and receiving stolen property, according to Boston police.

Officers arrested Howell after he dropped a stray round of .223 caliber ammunition on Saturday during an initial investigation into aggravated assault that left four people injured with non-life-threatening laceration and stab wounds on Hancock Street, police said.

A search warrant was sought out for Howell’s apartment of Dorchester District Court and executed Monday at noon.

Detectives recovered a 5.56 caliber Bushmaster rifle with large capacity feeding device, a .22 caliber Remington long rifle, a .32 caliber Cobra semi-automatic handgun and 42 rounds of 5.56 caliber ammunition, police reported.

One of the rifles was previously stolen from a Maine trooper’s cruiser in June of 2018, according to a spokesperson for Maine’s Department of Public Safety.

Police say Howell remains in custody.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)