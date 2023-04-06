LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - An antelope often found in the African plains has been roaming western Massachusetts after escaping Lupa Zoo in Ludlow last week.

Zoo officials said one of its Eland antelopes got out after a tree fell and damaged the enclosure they were kept.

On their Facebook page, the zoo said the female antelope inside the paddock stayed put, but the male “went for a walk” and has since been “touring Ludlow and nearby Wilbraham.”

The Town of Ludlow’s Animal Control team said that as of Wednesday night, the herbivore was last seen near the Red Bridge in Wilbraham, near the Chicopee River Reservoir and Three Rivers village.

In their own Facebook post, Ludlow Animal Control said the antelope was non-aggressive, but that members of the public should not approach the animal if they spot it and instead call local police.

“She can kick if [approached] from behind and startled like a horse, but will not rear on hind legs,” the post stated, referring to the antelope as a female. “Please be careful while driving & contact dispatch if you see her.”

Zoo officials ask that anyone who sees the antelope contact either 413 478-4662 or the zoo’s office number 413 589-9883.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)