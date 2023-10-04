ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A search got underway Wednesday for a missing diver off the coast of Rockport, officials said.

A Coast Guard official said the diver is a 70-year-old man believed to be in full diving gear. The same official said authorities were first notified of a missing diver around 4:15 p.m.

Officials said Rockport police found another diver, an adult male, dead on Front Beach in Rockport. Sources said the man found dead is related to the missing 70-year-old man.

The Coast Guard official said Rockport Police and fire personnel were involved in the search Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD flying over the area spotted a Coast Guard helicopter and airplane assisting in local operations. Boats in the water were also participating in the search.

Officials speaking with 7NEWS said the active search in Rockport was over as of around 6:30 p.m. and directed further questions to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)