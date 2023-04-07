REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities from both New Hampshire and Massachusetts have been working in Revere as part of the investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery.

The New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General announced that personnel from both the Manchester Police Department and Massachusetts State Police were searching a location in Revere in connection with the murder of Montgomery, who’s 2019 disappearance became a homicide investigation last August.

Officials have not yet disclosed the exact location of the search.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time,” the NH AG’s office stated. “Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search.”

The search comes as the child’s father, Adam Montgomery, 32, faces charges in connection with Harmony’s death.

Previously, police detectives have returned to places Harmony had lived, digging up yards and removing furniture, including a refrigerator at one residence. Despite not finding a body, police announced over the summer in 2022 that they believed the girl had been murdered.

Investigators last fall said that Adam Montgomery allegedly destroyed his daughter’s body between December 2019 and March 2020.

The AG’s office has stated that police are still looking for the public’s assistance in locating Harmony’s remains. Anyone with information is asked to call or text a 24-hour tip line dedicated to the Harmony Montgomery case at 603-203-6060.

