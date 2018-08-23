Authorities: Search underway for woman who escaped custody at Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a woman who escaped the custody of Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department officers while at Boston Medical Center Thursday morning, officials said.

Patricia Lambert, 26, broke loose about 10 a.m. and she has yet to be caught, according to the department.

Lambert had been held at the Suffolk County House of Correction since Aug. 20. She is awaiting trial on assault and battery charges.

The department is working in conjunction with Boston police and local authorities in an effort to apprehend Lambert.

No additional details were immediately available.

