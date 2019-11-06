Authorities searching for 13-year-old double murder suspect who escaped custody following court appearance

(WHDH) — A 13-year-old double murder suspect is on the run after authorities say he escaped custody following an appearance in juvenile court on Tuesday.

The teen, who the North Carolina Department of Public Safety identified as Jericho W., was in court to answer to charges in connection with the deaths of Frank Thomas, 34, and Adam Thomas, 33, according to WRAL-TV.

Jericho escaped custody at the Robeson County Courthouse around 12:10 p.m., authorities said. He had been housed at the Cumberland Juvenile Detention Center since Oct. 14.

Safety officials say they are concerned for the public’s wellbeing due to Jericho’s history of “unpredictable behavior.”

“Division officials have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public, due to a prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior,” the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

