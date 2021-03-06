Authorities searching for 2nd suspect in connection to Brockton murder, 1 arrested

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested a man and are on the lookout for another suspect who they say is wanted in connection to a murder last year in Brockton.

Officers responding to shots fired in the area of Belmont Avenue on the night of Oct. 13, 2020 found a victim, Manuel Duarte, 25, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body, officials said. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, state police executing a warrant arrested Takari Elliot, 29, in Brockton for murder following an investigation into Duarte’s death, authorities said.

A second suspect, Marvin Veiga, 32, is still on the loose, is considered to be armed and dangerous and has a history of violent crimes, according to a statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Veiga has tattoos about his face and neck and is believed to be traveling in a newer model silver SUV bearing an out-of-state license, officials said.

Anyone with information on Veiga’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at 508-894-2600 or Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

