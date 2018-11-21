Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with New Bedford murder

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a murder suspect accused of killing a man in New Bedford, officials say.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued Wednesday for Alexis Silva, 30, of New Bedford in connection with the Nov. 11 murder of Reynaldo Pena, 23, of New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Silva is also being charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

The public is urged to not approach or attempt to apprehend Silva and that he is considered to be armed and dangerous, officials say.

Anyone with information is urged to call New Bedford police at 508-717-1120 or the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 774-229-6248.

