Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ New Bedford murder suspect

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for an “armed and dangers” murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in New Bedford earlier this month, officials say.

An arrest warrant on a murder charge was issued Wednesday for Alexis Silva, 30, of New Bedford, in connection with the Nov. 11 murder of Reynaldo Pena, 23, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Silva is also facing charges of unlawfully discharging a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

Members of the public are being urged not to approach or attempt to apprehend Silva and are warned that he is to be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

Anyone with information is urged to call New Bedford police at 508-717-1120 or the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 774-229-6248.

