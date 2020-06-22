Authorities searching for bear after man injured in unprovoked attack in NH

CANAAN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in Canaan, New Hampshire, are searching for a bear that attacked a man in his yard Friday night.

The bear ran across the man’s yard around 9 p.m. and clawed him in the back as he was trying to unload an air conditioning unit from his truck, according to police.

The man was not badly hurt and was able to push the bear away before chasing the animal off.

When officers arrived, the bear had reportedly returned to the yard and was able to escape into the surrounding area once again.

A trap has been set up to capture the bear. It will be euthanized if caught.

The victim refused to be transported to a hospital but did see a doctor the next day.

His “deep scratches” were cleaned but did not require stitches.

Officers said an attack like this is highly unusual. Most bear attacks only happen when an animal is startled or feels trapped.

