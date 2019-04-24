Authorities searching for ‘dangerous’ person of interest in connection to Laconia, NH homicide

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a “dangerous” person of interest in connection to the death of a 57-year-old man in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Investigators would like to speak with 21-year-old Hassan Sapry, of Laconia, in connection with the death of Wilfred Guzman, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J.Wagner, and Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield announced early Wednesday morning.

Sapry was last seen in the area of Pleasant Street in Laconia on Tuesday afternoon and is believed to be on foot, authorities said.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, they added.

Guzman was found dead in his Laconia home on Friday.

An autopsy revealed that he died from blunt- and sharp-force injury to his head, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Sapry’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Matthew Amatucci of the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381.

