Authorities searching for ‘dangerous’ Somerville bank robbery suspect who opened fire on police

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are urging Somerville residents to stay indoors and remain vigilant as they search for a “dangerous” suspect in connection with a bank robbery that triggered a massive active shooter response.

Troopers responded to the area of College Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after an armed suspect reportedly robbed the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank, took off on foot, and fired multiple shots at responding Somerville police officers, who returned fire.

“We a have a suspect still on the loose. This person is dangerous,” Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said. “He fired at a Somerville police officer. He has no regard for human life. He’s on the loose and we need the people to be vigilant.”

As the search for the gunman unfolds, residents are being urged to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.

Video from Sky7 HD showed SWAT teams going door-to-door at homes and businesses in the area of Davis Square.

One person was taken into custody shortly after the incident has been cleared and released.

In a post to Twitter, Somerville police asked the public to be on the lookout for a man caught on surveillance camera robbing Middlesex Federal Savings bank.

He is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build.

Jack Connolly, who owns a nearby insurance company, captured video of passerby check the suspected robber into a plant as he ran by on the sidewalk in an effort to evade police.

“The video shows the suspect fleeing the bank,” Connolly said. “A citizen who was on his way to work, evidently responding to the police officer yelling for the suspect to stop, threw a cross body block and slowed down the suspect.”

Connolly says the contact dislodged the suspect’s bag, which contained money and a gun. The suspect then continued on, leaving the bag behind.

The MBTA’s Davis Square Station remains closed. The public is urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Passengers are encouraged to use the Route 77 bus service, which stops along Massachusetts Avenue, to Porter.

Massachusetts State Police, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the Secret Service are assisting with an investigation.

NEMLEC SWAT team searching buildings for armed bank robbery suspect…person who was in custody was cleared #7news pic.twitter.com/IOiX0KD1s1 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 1, 2019

ARMED BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT FLED ON FOOT, RESIDENTS IN THE AREA USE CAUTION, STAY INDOORS IF POSSIBLE. REPORT SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY TO SPD. pic.twitter.com/kTXaO0hUpr — SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) May 1, 2019

Somerville suspect is alleged to have shot at Somerville Police. Residents in area are urged to use caution, stay indoors if possible, and report any suspicious persons or activity. https://t.co/mLXaG8ShfN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 1, 2019

Tufts Advisory: Police Activity near 1 College Ave (Davis Square) in Somerville. Please avoid the area. Emergency personnel responding. — Tufts Univ. Police (@TuftsPolice) May 1, 2019

Davis Station closed due to police investigation. Passengers may board at Porter. — MBTA (@MBTA) May 1, 2019

