WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a dump truck in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Wareham on Monday that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.
Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Interstate 195 around 5 a.m. found a Nissan Titan pickup truck with front-end damage.
A 48-year-old Fall River man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The driver, a 33-year-old Fall River man, was taken to Tobey Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
A preliminary investigation suggests a large construction dump truck was the second vehicle involved in the crash and that the driver left the area moments after the collision.
The dump truck has a gray body and steel tailgate and is likely to have sustained damage to the driver-side rear of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to call State Police Detectives in the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office at 508-894-2600 or the State Police Bourne Barracks at 508-759-4488.
