WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a dump truck in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Wareham on Monday that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Interstate 195 around 5 a.m. found a Nissan Titan pickup truck with front-end damage.

A 48-year-old Fall River man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The driver, a 33-year-old Fall River man, was taken to Tobey Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests a large construction dump truck was the second vehicle involved in the crash and that the driver left the area moments after the collision.

The dump truck has a gray body and steel tailgate and is likely to have sustained damage to the driver-side rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call State Police Detectives in the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office at 508-894-2600 or the State Police Bourne Barracks at 508-759-4488.

3D UPDATE — Crash took the life of male passenger, 48, in Nissan Titan pickup. Male operator of pickup was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for treatment of his injuries. The victims are not being identified at this time. Pls see prior tweet seeking public’s assistance. https://t.co/T0vsa34g3I — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2019

