(WHDH) — Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a family who vanished while on a camping trip earlier this month.

Erika Irene Allison, 36, Joshua Robert Martinez, 30, and their son, 17-year-old Psymon J. Kelly, of Arizona, left to go on the trip three weeks ago and haven’t been seen since, according to the Kingman Police Department.

The family departed for Katherine’s Landing in the Bullhead City area on Sept. 11 and planned on camping out there for about a week.

When they didn’t return after 14 days, family members contacted the National Parks Service. Rangers searched the Katherine’s Landing area but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

The family didn’t bring a cellphone or Martinez’s medication with them, police added.

The family was said to be driving a grey 2005 Toyota Corolla and the vehicle was last seen with a memory foam mattress strapped to the roof.

Police say they were also traveling with two dogs.

Anyone who has seen the family or their vehicle is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191.

