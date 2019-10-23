Authorities searching for hit-and-run driver who injured teen bicyclist in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they search for a driver who they say struck and injured a 14-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle in Fairhaven on Wednesday before fleeing the scene.

Officers responding to a report of a cyclist struck by a vehicle in the area of Adams and Brown streets about 6:45 a.m. found the boy injured in the street, according to Fairhaven Police Chief Michael J. Myers.

After an on-scene investigation, officers determined the vehicle that struck the teen was likely an older-model, dark-colored SUV.

The boy was treated on scene and taken to Hasbro Hospital in Providence with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairhaven police at 508-997-7421.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)