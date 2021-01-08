BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a Bolton fire truck Thursday night.

Firefighters were at the scene of a car fire on Interstate 495 when one of their trucks was hit by another vehicle just feet from the crew, according to Bolton-Fire EMS.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver allegedly fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV and is believed to have moderate to heavy damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bolton police.

“If the driver would like to have their passenger-side mirror back they can also contact the Bolton Police Department for information on how to reclaim the mirror!” Bolton Fire-EMS wrote on Facebook.

