Authorities searching for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed pedestrian in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck and killed a pedestrian in Freetown early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on County Road around 2 a.m. discovered that the driver had fled the scene after hitting the victim, according to state police.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died as a result of their injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

