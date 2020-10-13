Authorities searching for inmate who escaped custody in NH

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped police custody in New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said.

George J. Moses, 46, was able to break free from a corrections officer while undergoing a medical procedure on Hampton Road in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Moses was being held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail on charges including second-degree assault, criminal threatening, and domestic violence.

Moses is described as 6 feet tall, about 210 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He is said to be wearing blue shorts and a gray top.

He was last seen in the area of Blueberry Lane shortly before 2 p.m., according to police.

Anyone who sees Moses is urged to call 911.

