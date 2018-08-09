Authorities searching for man in connection with fatal New Bedford stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who they say is wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing at an apartment in New Bedford Thursday morning.

Officers responding to an apartment on Cottage Street for a report of a stabbing around 5:25 a.m. discovered a 47-year-old man dead when they arrived at the scene, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Allan A. Monteiro, of New Bedford.

Investigators are searching for 51-year-old New Bedford resident, James Andrews, in connection with the stabbing. He said to have a history of violence and is considered dangerous.

Andrews is believed to be somewhere in or around the New Bedford area.

New Bedford police, along with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating Monteiro’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on Andrews’ whereabouts is asked to contact New Bedford police at 508-991-6300 or via the department’s anonymous tip line at 508-961-4584.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)