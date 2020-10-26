Authorities searching for man who escaped transitional housing unit in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man who ran away from a transitional housing unit in New Hampshire, officials said.

Michael Stevens, 43, of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester, failed to return from his place of employment on Friday night, according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

Stevens was placed on “escape” status just before 10:30 p.m.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.

Stevens was last seen in Manchester in a white Chevrolet Cruz with New Hampshire license plate 4787398, according to authorities.

Stevens had been jailed on charges including receiving stolen property and three counts of theft by deception. His minimum parole date is Feb. 17, 2020, with a maximum release date of Feb. 19, 2023.

Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts should call the New Hampshire Department of Corrections Investigations Bureau at 603-271-4416.

