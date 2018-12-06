Authorities searching for man who shipped package of live reptiles to Trinidad and Tobago

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Massachusetts are searching for a man who they say shipped a package filled with live reptiles from Dedham to Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year.

The suspect declared the reptiles as “household appliances” when he mailed the package via FedEx in July, according to the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council.

Various live reptiles were found hidden inside the package when it was later intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Puerto Rico.

The man is said to have violated the Endangered Species Act.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at 617-889-6616.

