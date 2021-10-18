BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a Massachusetts man who has walked away from his electronic monitoring program, officials announced Monday.

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is leading a search for Jason Anthony Alicea Pagan, 41, of Winthrop.

Pagan was not at his required monitoring locations on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is described as 6 feet tall, about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Pagan is currently serving a sentence for assault and battery on a family or household member. He was set for release in June 2022.

The state’s electronic monitoring program was first established in 2001 as an alternative to incarceration and to provide structure, control, and accountability for probationers who were sentenced to house arrest by a judge.

Anyone with information regarding Pagan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the the sheriff’s office at 978-667-1711.

