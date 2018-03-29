Authorities searching for missing 10-year-old girl from Webster

WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - Webster Police and Massachusetts State Police say they are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who is believed to be with her mother, who does not have legal custody of her.

Lydia Davis was reported missing by her father. It’s believed that Davis was picked up by her mother, Theresa Beaudette, 35, from another relative’s home on Boyden Street in Webster around 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

Webster Police say they were notified that Beaudette, the child, and another relative arrived at a shelter in Milford. Police later learned that the family members abruptly left the shelter.

They were said to be traveling in a light blue, four-door 2008 Hyundai Sonata bearing Massachusetts license plate 795TVO.

Davis is described as white, about 4 feet 10 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Beaudette is described as white, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110-130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

