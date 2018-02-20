WICHITA, KS (WHDH) — Authorities are searching for a 5-year-old boy who disappeared from his home in Kansas.

Officials said Lucas Hernandez was last seen at his home Saturday afternoon.

His stepmother said she woke up from a nap and he was not in the house.

Police have been searching the park around the property.

“I’ve had comments from people out of state willing to come and help us in a search. We do appreciate very much their willingness. At this point in our investigation, we’re just asking if community members can share the information on their Facebook pages and call us with any information,” said Officer Charley Davidson.

Authorities said they have not issued an Amber Alert because there is no evidence that the boy was kidnapped.

