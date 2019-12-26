SIX LAKES, Mich. (WHDH) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 5-year-old Michigan boy who was last seen on Christmas Day.

Beau Belson, of Six Lakes, Michigan, was last seen wearing dinosaur pajamas, a blue jacket and black boots, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

He is described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes.

Belson is three feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Michigan State Police 1-989-352-8444.

